Snowy Egret 5K Run/Walk Virtual

The 13th Annual Snowy Egret 5K has gone virtual! You can run your own 5K, any place at any time between May 18 and June 1.

This race benefits the Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center. The first 100 sigups get a special commemorative race T-shirt. Bibs will be sent to you.

We want to see your run/walk!! We encourage you to take photos on Facebook or in your Instagram stories, be sure to tag #Snowyegret5K. If you do not use these platforms please email them to us at smac@maineaudbon.org.

Register at snowyegret5k.com!

$20 for Adults

Kids Fun Run Free