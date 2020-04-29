Maine Audubon

People for Wildlife

Buildings with Birds in Mind

with Nick Lund

$8

Location: Online

Members: Free, Nonmember: $8

Nick Lund, Maine Audubon Outreach Manager, will talk about which architectural features are most dangerous to birds and what architects and municipalities can do to reduce their impact.

May
8
Session 1: May 8th, 2020
Fri from 7:00 - 8:00 pm
Register