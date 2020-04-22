“Bringing Nature Home” in South Portland

Join Maine Audubon's director of education Eric Topper for a live webinar about the plants, practices, and perks of restoring ecology in our gardens , yards, and communities. We will describe the work of Maine Audubon's natve plants restoration and community engagement program called "Bringing Nature Home," based on the bestselling book of that title by Dr. Doug Tallamy.

This free program is hosted by South Portland Land Trust. Pre-registration and an email is required in order to share the Zoom link.